Wednesday December 28th 2016 05:25 PM
MURDER UPDATE: REWARD UPPED FOR INFORMATION ON MONELL

By on Cumberland County, Local News

The reward has been more than doubled for information that leads authorities to the capture of Jeremiah Monell.  Monell is the Commercial Township man accused of killing his wife before the Christmas holiday.  The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office has added $2,500 to the $1,000 reward that’s already in place.  Monell’s blue pickup was found shortly after the killing, but he has not been spotted.

