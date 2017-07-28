MOREYS PIERS ISSUES STATEMENT ON “IT”, “MAELSTROM”

Morey’s Piers Official Statement:

Following the tragedy that occurred on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, July 26th, Morey’s Piers chose to close two rides, “IT” and “Maelstrom”, due to the potential similarities between these rides. On Thursday, July 27th, the State of New Jersey required Morey’s Piers to keep these two rides closed until further notice. In the interim, Morey’s has been working closely with the State of New Jersey and KMG International, the ride designer/manufacturer, to determine the next steps. KMG International has determined the ride “IT” to be substantially different in the design and engineering than the ride involved in the incident at the Ohio State Fair and thus safe to operate. After additional testing, and an engineering review through the State of NJ, the NJ Department of Community Affairs has approved the operation of “IT” and it is scheduled to re-open later today, Friday, July 28, 2017. The “Maelstrom” is still under review by the manufacturer and the State and will remain closed until further notice.

Share this:



