MISS AMERICA 2018 DATE ANNOUNCED FOR SEPT. 10

Miss America will be returning to Atlantic City on Sept. 10. The organization announced on Wednesday that Boardwalk Hall will be home to the broadcast that will air on ABC. The broadcast is a collaborative effort between dick clark productions and the Miss American Organization. The 52 contestants will also participate in the celebrated, fan-favorite “Show Us Your Shoes” Parade, which will travel along a two-mile route on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday, September 9.

Share this: