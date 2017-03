MIDDLE VS. STERLING FRIDAY ON WCZT IN SOUTH JERSEY GROUP II FINAL

The Middle Township Lady Panthers will host the South Jersey Group II basketball semifinal Friday in a game to be broadcast live on WCZT. Middle Township beat Barnegat Wednesday while Sterling eliminated Lower Cape May, setting up the semifinal game. Middle Township improved to 24-3 on the season and has a 25 point win over Sterling earlier this season. Tipoff will be at 6pm and the game will be called by Scott Wahl and Buddy Tarbotton.

