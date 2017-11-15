MIDDLE TWP. POLICE ARREST ONE IN CONNECTION WITH ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Middle Township Police have announced the arrest of one individual connected to an attempted robbery at a home on Heritage Drive in Cape May Court House Monday night. Police say Maxcreek Cooper of the Villas was armed with a rifle when he attempted the robbery with an accomplice; the victim was able to take possession of the rifle and Cooper and his partner fled the scene. If you have any details about the other participant in the crime, contact Middle Township Police.
