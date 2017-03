MIDDLE TOWNSHIP STREET CRIMES UNIT REPORTS SUCCESS IN FIRST YEAR

A new Street Crimes Unit in Middle Township had a highly successful first year. That portion of the Middle Township Police Department made 85 arrests, executed 26 Search Warrants, seized over 1500 bags of Heroin, 14 grams of raw unpackaged Heroin, over 125 grams of unpackaged Crack/Powder cocaine, individual bags of cocaine, seized $19,966 in cash and 3 handguns. The unit did a lot of work in Rio Grande, which was a point of emphasize for the department. The police department also opened a new substation in Rio Grande on Memorial Day weekend.

