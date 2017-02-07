MIDDLE TOWNSHIP PROVIDES BUSINESS ASSISTANCE LOAN FOR RESTORE LOCATION

Middle Township’s Economic Development Council recently provided Habitat for Humanity with an $85,000 Business Assistance Loan to help facilitate the opening of a ReStore retail location. Habitat ReStores are retail stores that sell new and used goods that have been donated by individuals, distributors, manufacturers, and dealers. Offering low-interest loans ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, the Business Assistance Loan Program can be utilized for machinery and equipment purchases, leasehold improvements and the purchase, and renovation of owner-occupied commercial or industrial real estate. The Economic Development Council also features a Façade Improvement Program, offering loans from $5,000 to $35,000.

Share this:



