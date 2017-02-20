Top News
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP MAY DISCUSS A BUSINESS REGISTRATION ORDINANCE

Middle Township may consider a new ordinance that would require businesses to register in the community.  The item appears on the Committee’s work session agenda scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.  The Committee will also entertain a report from its Environmental Commission during the meeting, which begins at 4:00pm.

