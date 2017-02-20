Middle Township may consider a new ordinance that would require businesses to register in the community. The item appears on the Committee’s work session agenda scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The Committee will also entertain a report from its Environmental Commission during the meeting, which begins at 4:00pm.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP MAY DISCUSS A BUSINESS REGISTRATION ORDINANCE
- REPORT: ONE DEAD IN PEDESTRIAN-MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
- ATLANTIC CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT
- HUGE WEEKEND FOR SHORE BUSINESSES THANKS TO WARM WEATHER
- COAST GUARD SEARCHING FOR MAN WHO JUMPED OFF BRIDGE
- ATLANTIC CITY POLICE ARREST WANTED MAN IN POSSESSION OF DRUGS AND GUNS
- POWERBALL TO HIT OVER $400 MILLION
- GOVERNOR’S OFFICE BRUSHES OFF REPORT OF TAKING JOB IN WASHINGTON
- LOCAL COLLECTION TO HELP AREA VETERANS TAKEN UP
- GAS PRICES EXPECTED TO GO UP SOON