The Middle Township Committee approved an ordinance on first reading Monday night that would require owners of vacant properties to register those properties with the Township. The ordinance calls for an initial registration fee of $500 to be paid and an additional $500 to be paid to the township every six months. It comes up for a final vote at the March 6th meeting.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE INTRODUCES VACANT PROPERTY REGISTRY
- THREE CHARGED WITH HOLDING WOMAN, INFANT AGAINST HER WILL IN WILDWOOD
- MAN CHARGED WITH INTENTIONALLY DRIVING INTO VINELAND COP
- REPORT: COURT HOUSE MAN ON TRIAL IN RHODE ISLAND FOR ACCIDENT
- NEW LAW WOULD PROHIBIT CHILD BRIDES IN THE GARDEN STATE
- SHOOTING IN BRIDGETON SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP PROVIDES BUSINESS ASSISTANCE LOAN FOR RESTORE LOCATION
- BILL TO ALLOW LOTTERY COURIER SERVICE IS NOW LAW
- GUNS AND DRUGS FOUND IN ATLANTIC CITY
- LOWER TWP PROPOSES 1.8 CENT INCREASE IN BUDGET