Tuesday February 7th 2017 02:22 PM
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE INTRODUCES VACANT PROPERTY REGISTRY

By on Local News, Middle Township

The Middle Township Committee approved an ordinance on first reading Monday night that would require owners of vacant properties to register those properties with the Township.  The ordinance calls for an initial registration fee of $500 to be paid and an additional $500 to be paid to the township every six months.  It comes up for a final vote at the March 6th meeting.

