MIDDLE GIRLS, WILDWOOD CATHOLIC BOYS AND GIRLS WIN

Both Wildwood Catholic girls and boys basketball teams advanced in the 1st round of the state basketball tournament, while Middle Township girls advanced through the second round on Wednesday night. The Wildwood Catholic girls beat Holy Cross at home 62-46. The boys team went on the road and got a big victory over Doane Academy 81-69. Meanwhile the Middle Township girls held serve at home 59-37. The Lower Cape May Regional girls did fall on the road at Sterling 41-34.

