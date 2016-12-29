MEMBER OF STATE POLICE DIES FROM ILLNESS CONTRACTED DURING 9/11

The State Police announced they lost one of their own on Wednesday. Lt. Bill Fearon succumbed to a long term illness that he contracted while serving in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. On Sunday, May 3, 2015, Lt. Fearon was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, specifically Glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is a form of cancer that affects the left and right halves of the brain that control reading, thinking, speech, muscle movement and emotions. Lt. Fearon was a proud member of the 114th State Police class, graduating on September 23, 1994. He served his entire career with distinction in numerous roles within the Division’s Field Operations Section, including Troops B and D. Bill leaves behind his wife Janice and their three children; Ryan, Elyse and Jessie.

