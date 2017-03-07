MARGATE DUNE PROJECT WILL OCCUR DURING HEIGHT OF SUMMER

Some Margate residents bitterly fought a dune project and lost…now that project will occur right in the middle of the summer tourism season. Margate officials announced that the controversial dune project will start in late June and run up until the Labor Day weekend. Four blocks of beachfront will be blocked off at any time in order to construct dunes that are intended to protect the community.
Top News
