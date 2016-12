MAN WILL STAND AS ADULT IN PLEASANTVILLE KILLING

A Sicklerville man who the State alleges was 17-years-old when he shot and killed a juvenile last year in Pleasantville will stand trial as an adult in Atlantic County Superior Court. Pleasantville Police responded to the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave. for the report of a body lying the field. Police eventually arrested Isaiah Newsome, Sicklerville. Newsome was 17-years-old at the time but will stand trial as an adult.

Share this: