MAN WANTED IN STORE ROBBERIES IN ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic City Police are looking for a man wanted in a string of robberies. Police are looking for 40-year-old Eric Smith, of Atlantic City. Eight other people were arrested in a number of robberies throughout the city, including seven adults and one juvenile. Smith is currently the only person who has been charged and not arrested. Detectives are still in investigating open robbery cases. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

