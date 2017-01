MAN SENTENCED FOR CARJACKING THAT INJURED A STATE POLICE OFFICER

A North Jersey man has been sentenced in a violent crime spree in which he seriously injured a State Police detective when the detective tried to stop him from committing a carjacking and was ejected from the moving vehicle. Terry Saunders, 28, of Newark, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, including 8 ½ years of parole ineligibility. Saunders pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to first-degree carjacking, first-degree robbery, and second-degree aggravated assault.

