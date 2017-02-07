Top News
Tuesday February 7th 2017 02:26 PM
MAN CHARGED WITH INTENTIONALLY DRIVING INTO VINELAND COP

By on Local News, Vineland

A 31 year old Vineland man has been arrested and charged with intentionally striking a police officer and his cruiser with his own vehicle.  Anthony Aponte was arrested after he drove into an officer who responded in an unmarked car to a complaint at a Dunkin’ Donuts store in late January.  Aponte has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, and other offenses.  The officer was not seriously injured.

