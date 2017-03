MAJOR DRUG BUST ANNOUNCED BY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

A drug bust was announced by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Tahiem Howell was brought in by authorities in North Wildwood for distribution of heroin and cocaine. The arrest took place on Friday after a court authorized search warrant was executed on the 300 West block of 19th Ave. North Wildwood. They said they found five hundred bags of suspected heroin and six ounces of suspected crack cocaine, along with $2,545 in cash. The combined street value of the drugs was over $20,000. Howell was charged with multiple drug charges including distribution.

