Monday February 27th 2017 05:36 PM
LT. GOV. KIM GUADAGNO TO SPEAK AT ANNUAL TOURISM CONFERENCE

Atlantic City, Local News

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will be speaking at the State’s tourism conference in Atlantic City.  Guadagno is expected to speak during the morning portion of day one of the conference which will be held at Resorts Casino Hotel.  The State will offer a snapshot on tourism performance in New Jersey and hand out Tourism Excellent Awards during the two day event.

