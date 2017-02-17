LOWER TOWNSHIP TO LOOK AT FEASIBILITY OF AQUATIC CENTER

Lower Township took a step forward in researching the possibility of building an aquatic center when Township Council members agreed to authorize a feasibility study for the project at the council meeting on February 6. Township Manager Jim Ridgway said that the top location that the township is looking for the project would be the Cape May County Airport complex. The airport complex has the necessary space available and has been the focus of recent economic development. Purchasing Agent Margaret Vitelli said the request for proposals from professional consulting firms for the feasibility study was submitted on Feb. 16 and will need to be returned to the township by March 15.

