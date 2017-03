LOWER TOWNSHIP POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH BURGLARIES, AND ESCAPE

Lower Township Police have charged a 20 year old Erma man with committing a string of burglaries in the Township, and with escape from police. Devon F. Onorato of Erma was charged with committing burglaries in seasonal properties located in the Vilas. Later Sunday night, Onorato escaped from police while they transported him to a neighborhood in the Villas. He is now incarcerated at the Cape May County Jail, charged with three separate warrants.

