Tuesday February 21st 2017 10:50 AM
LOWER TOWNSHIP POLICE ARREST ARMED INTRUDER IN THE VILLAS

By on Local News, Lower Township

Lower Township Police arrested a man who was armed with a knife who attempted to break into a home in the Villas on Monday.  Police arrested 36 year old Michael A. Wollaver who visited a home in the Villas Monday morning while wearing a mask and armed with a knife.  The occupants of the home got into a fight with Wollaver; when police arrived, the suspect attempted to elbow police officers in the face.  Wollaver was taken to the Cape May County Jail.

