LOWER TOWNSHIP POLICE ARREST ARMED INTRUDER IN THE VILLAS

Lower Township Police arrested a man who was armed with a knife who attempted to break into a home in the Villas on Monday. Police arrested 36 year old Michael A. Wollaver who visited a home in the Villas Monday morning while wearing a mask and armed with a knife. The occupants of the home got into a fight with Wollaver; when police arrived, the suspect attempted to elbow police officers in the face. Wollaver was taken to the Cape May County Jail.

