Wednesday December 21st 2016 07:15 PM
LOWER TOWNSHIP GOP NEEDS A COUNCIL CANDIDATE

Local News, Lower Township

The Lower Township Republican Organization is seeking a candidate to fill a vacant seat on Township Council.  Ward 3 needs a council representative now that Erik Simonsen has won the election for Mayor and vacates the seat on January 4th.  GOP Leader Jeff Lindsay says in a press statement that it will be a “fair and open process” to fill the seat.  A special meeting will be held on January 9th to cast votes for the council candidates.

