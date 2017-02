LOWER TOWNSHIP COUNCIL TO DISCUSS BEACHES WEDNESDAY EVENING

The Lower Township Council is expected to address two separate issues regarding its beaches when it meets Wednesday night. Council is expected to discuss an ordinance change that would make it unlawful for the operation of any motor vehicle on its beaches; that recommendation was made by the Lower Township Recreation Advisory Board. And Council may authorize funding to engineer Mott MacDonald to prepare comments in behalf of the Township on the Hereford Inlet to Cape May Inlet beach fill project.

