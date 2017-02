LOCAL TEAMS SET TO PLAY IN CAL PLAYOFFS ON TUESDAY

The Cape Atlantic League playoffs start on Tuesday and Cape May County will be well represented. Coastal Broadcasting Systems will be carrying four games in the opening round. On 106.3 WJSE, Lower Cape May will play at Mainland at 4 pm and then Millville be visit Middle Township at 6 pm, both games are girl’s action. 987 The Coast will carry a boy/girl doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Wildwood Catholic. The girls will host Holy Spirit and the boys will play Ocean City.

Share this: