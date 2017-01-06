Snow is coming, but local high school basketball is coming first. The boys basketball game between Atlantic City and Wildwood Catholic is still a go and will be broadcast live on WCZT with Brian and Buddy. However, the Hackney High School Girls Invitational Swim Meet scheduled for Saturday at Atlantic City High School has been cancelled due to the threat of snow.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- LOCAL SPORTS: CATHOLIC BOYS ON WCZT FRIDAY NIGHT, HACKNEY SWIM MEET CANCELLED
- NWS: POTENTIAL EXISTS FOR SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW FOR COASTAL TOWNS
- BRIDGETON POLICE INVESTIGATE LATEST SHOOTING INCIDENT
- LIVE AMMUNITION WASHES UP ON BEACH IN SANDY HOOK
- THORNTON, HAYES SWORN IN AS COUNTY FREEHOLDERS
- LOBIONDO, OTHERS ASK FOR HELP WITH SUMMER FLOUNDER QUOTA
- LOWER TOWNSHIP POLICE ARREST VILLAS MAN FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- WINTER STORM WARNING POSTED FOR CAPE MAY COUNTY
- LESNIAK CHANGES HIS MIND AGAIN, WILL RUN FOR GOVERNOR
- FISHERMEN SHOW UP IN FORCE AT MEETING TO DISCUSS FLOUNDER