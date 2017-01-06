Top News
Friday January 6th 2017 02:18 PM
LOCAL SPORTS: CATHOLIC BOYS ON WCZT FRIDAY NIGHT, HACKNEY SWIM MEET CANCELLED

Local News, Local Sports

Snow is coming, but local high school basketball is coming first.  The boys basketball game between Atlantic City and Wildwood Catholic is still a go and will be broadcast live on WCZT with Brian and Buddy.  However, the Hackney High School Girls Invitational Swim Meet scheduled for Saturday at Atlantic City High School has been cancelled due to the threat of snow.

