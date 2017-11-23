LOCAL SOROPTIMISTS ASSIST GIRLS WITH LEARNING SKILLS

Soroptimist International of Cape May County held its Girlz Rule conference at Lower Cape May Regional High School earlier this month. The organization of local professional women met with 87 fifth and sixth grade girls from four local communities to help give young girls the tools they need to succeed. Some information that was shared included self defense, introduction to yoga, a t-shirt decorating workshop.
