LOCAL MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY AT JEWELRY STORE

Lower Township Police have charged a local man with stealing $20,000 worth of jewelry and other items from a local business during the overnight hours on Tuesday. Police charges 37 year old Richard Schofield of Del Haven with stealing the merchandise during a smash and grab burglary at Adele’s Jeweled Treasures in the Villas. Schofield was spotted later by police and alleged he and another man were searching for a lost dog. Schofield was taken to the Cape May County Jail.

