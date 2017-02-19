LOCAL COLLECTION TO HELP AREA VETERANS TAKEN UP

The Cape May County Veterans’ Bureau is working with local Veterans organization to collect funds to purchase items for hospitalized and institutionalized veterans in need. The annual trip to the Vineland Memorial Home and Haven South in Ancora is scheduled for March 16, this year. Veterans at these facilities look forward to this visit and appreciate the kindness of those donating time and money to provide for their care and comfort. The program started in 1984, and focuses on helping veterans in need. The purpose is two-fold, it is not only about showing concern for their wellbeing but also about giving them the respect they earned for their service to the country.

