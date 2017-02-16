LOCAL BAKER NOMINATED FOR JAMES BEARD AWARD

A local baker has been nominated for a huge award. Elizabeth Degener, of Enfin Farms in Cape May, is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Baker for the James Beard Award. On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, the Foundation will announce the final nominees for all award categories during a press conference at a.o.c. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Winners of the 2017 James Beard Media Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at an exclusive event honoring the nation’s top cookbook authors, culinary broadcast producers and hosts, and food journalists at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

