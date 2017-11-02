LOBIONDO WORKING TO REAUTHORIZE NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM

Congressman Frank Lobiondo was a guest Thursday on “The Morning Show” on 98.7 The Coast, and spoke about his work to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) before the end of this year. LoBiondo is part of a working group that “trying to make sure that the re-authorization bill is reasonable and meets the needs” of the residents of Cape May and Atlantic Counties that need federal flood insurance without posing an unduly burden. Rates are expected to increase, as the federal program is about $24 billion in debt.
Top News
