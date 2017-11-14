LOBIONDO RIPS FLOOD INSURANCE BILL, CLAIMS NJ BIAS

Congressman Frank LoBiondo remains highly critical this week of a new federal flood insurance bill that he claims has bias against New Jersey. NJ.com reports that LoBiondo brought up flaws in the 21st Century Flood Reform Act that is anticipated to renew the National Flood Insurance Program. LoBiondo says he’s “sick and tired” of having to defend people in our district from policies that don’t mean the right thing for New Jerseyans.
