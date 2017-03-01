New Jersey Congressman Frank LoBiondo says President Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night addressed head on the key issues of health care, immigration, tax reform, and rebuilding America’s infrastructure. LoBiondo says he will disagree with the President on some policy initiatives, but he will work with the administration on key issues that affect South Jersey.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY, SNOW SHOWERS ON FRIDAY?
- LOBIONDO: PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSED KEY ISSUES
- HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS CONTINUE TONIGHT ON COASTAL BROADCASTING
- WOMAN DRIVES INTO A BEDROOM IN GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
- SALARY INCREASES APPROVED FOR VINELAND’S ELECTED OFFICIALS
- BAYSIDE PRISON UNIT AT ANCORA SLATED FOR CLOSURE UNDER CHRISTIE PLAN
- BOYS HOOPS: WILDWOOD ADVANCES WITH OVERTIME WIN OVER GLOUCESTER
- SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY EVENING
- GIRLS HOOPS: TOP SEED WILDWOOD ADVANCES IN GROUP ONE
- JUDGE TO RULE ON CUTTING JOBS IN ATLANTIC CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT