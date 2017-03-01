Top News
Wednesday March 1st 2017
LOBIONDO: PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSED KEY ISSUES

Local News, New Jersey

New Jersey Congressman Frank LoBiondo says President Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night addressed head on the key issues of health care, immigration, tax reform, and rebuilding America’s infrastructure.  LoBiondo says he will disagree with the President on some policy initiatives, but he will work with the administration on key issues that affect South Jersey.

