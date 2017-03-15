LOBIONDO, OTHERS INTRODUCE RESOLUTION TO HELP ENVIRONMENT

Congressman Frank LoBiondo and other republican lawmakers in Washington have introduce a new resolution that calls for stewardship of the environment. The resolution calls on lawmakers to work together on many initiatives, including climate change. It also calls for solutions to come from both the public and private sectors.
Top News
