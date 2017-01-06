LOBIONDO, OTHERS ASK FOR HELP WITH SUMMER FLOUNDER QUOTA

New Jersey Congressman Frank LoBiondo and other officials are asking the United States Commerce Secretary for some relief regarding a proposal to drastically slash the summer flounder quota. The letter is asking Secretary Penny Pritzker to re-examine its methodologies used to determine how many fish can be caught. The congressional members who wrote the letter saying these cuts will harm coastal communities who rely on recreational and commercial fishing.
