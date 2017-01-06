Top News
98.7 The Coast
Friday January 6th 2017 01:59 PM
You are at:»»»LOBIONDO, OTHERS ASK FOR HELP WITH SUMMER FLOUNDER QUOTA

LOBIONDO, OTHERS ASK FOR HELP WITH SUMMER FLOUNDER QUOTA

0
By on Cape May County, Local News

New Jersey Congressman Frank LoBiondo and other officials are asking the United States Commerce Secretary for some relief regarding a proposal to drastically slash the summer flounder quota.   The letter is asking Secretary Penny Pritzker to re-examine its methodologies used to determine how many fish can be caught.  The congressional members who wrote the letter saying these cuts will harm coastal communities who rely on recreational and commercial fishing.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


six + = 12