LOBIONDO INTRODUCES FEDERAL TO BAN CUTS IN FLOUNDER CATCH

New Jersey Congressman Frank LoBiondo will introduce a federal bill that would wipe out proposed cuts in the summer flounder catch at the Jersey Shore this year. LoBiondo and democratic Congressman Frank Pallone will introduce a new bill that would halt the proposed cuts and keep the catch limits to what they were last year. Many New Jersey officials are against the proposed cuts, saying they would have a devastating impact on the tourism, boating, and fishing industries.

Share this:



