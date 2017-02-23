New Jersey Congressman Frank LoBiondo will introduce a federal bill that would wipe out proposed cuts in the summer flounder catch at the Jersey Shore this year. LoBiondo and democratic Congressman Frank Pallone will introduce a new bill that would halt the proposed cuts and keep the catch limits to what they were last year. Many New Jersey officials are against the proposed cuts, saying they would have a devastating impact on the tourism, boating, and fishing industries.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- LOBIONDO INTRODUCES FEDERAL TO BAN CUTS IN FLOUNDER CATCH
- WILDWOOD POLICE INVESTIGATE STABBING AS BUS TERMINAL
- REPORT: MANCO AND MANCO OWNERS TO BE SENTENCED FRIDAY
- CAPE MAY COUNCIL INTRODUCES 2017 BUDGET
- REPORT: CHRISTIE TURNS DOWN ANOTHER JOB IN WASHINGTON
- OCEAN CITY POST OFFICE TO REOPEN ON FRIDAY
- LINWOOD POLICE SUCCESSFULLY USE NARCAN TO SAVE LIFE
- GSP RAMP OVERNIGHT CLOSING FOR MONDAY
- REPORT: LENTZ TRIAL DATE SET BY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE
- SIXERS SHAKEUP: NERLENS NOEL SHIPPED TO DALLAS MAVERICKS