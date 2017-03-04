LOBIONDO CRUSHES PRESIDENT TRUMP OVER MARITIME SECURITY PLAN

New Jersey Congressman Frank LoBiondo has ripped President Donald Trump over Trump’s proposed cuts in maritime security. LoBiondo issued a statement over the weekend saying that the United States cannot defend its homeland and continue critical security missions without the United States Coast Guard. Trump’s budget could include up to $1.3 billion in cuts to United States Coast Guard operations. It is not known at this time if the cuts would have an impact on the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May.
