LINWOOD POLICE SUCCESSFULLY USE NARCAN TO SAVE LIFE

The Linwood Police Department saved a life on Thursday morning. They said they were able to use nasal Narcan to save the life of a victim who had overdosed on heroin. The patient was able to be revived and transported to the hospital by ambulance for additional treatment. This is the 3rd time that nasal Narcan has been successfully used in Linwood used since it was deployed in late 2016. Narcan allows authorities to reverse the effects of an overdose and in many cases, save a life.
