LIKLIHOOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY

There is the likelihood of accumulating snow on Thursday night. The National Weather Service puts our region in a high probability range of snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning. It’s likely two inches of snow will fall in our region, but another inch is also possible. A storm that will track to our south will bring snow to the area, enough to brush off your car and to make the Friday morning commute slippery. Stay with Coastal Broadcasting News and Weather for updates throughout the week.
