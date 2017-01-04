Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday January 4th 2017 04:14 PM
You are at:»»»LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TO DEVELOP EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TO DEVELOP EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

0
By on Cape May County, Local News, Wildwood

There is a decent chance of a couple of inches of snow Friday morning.  The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for our region with the snow starting Friday morning, sometime after midnight.  The light snow should end before lunchtime on Friday.  There’s another chance of some light snow during the day on Saturday from another storm system.  Keep listening to WCZT for updates on the forecast.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


3 + = eleven