There is a decent chance of a couple of inches of snow Friday morning. The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for our region with the snow starting Friday morning, sometime after midnight. The light snow should end before lunchtime on Friday. There’s another chance of some light snow during the day on Saturday from another storm system. Keep listening to WCZT for updates on the forecast.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TO DEVELOP EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
- FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY IN GALLOWAY
- WHELAN CONFIRMS HE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2017
- CHRISTIE SIGNS NEW LAW CREATING HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
- STONE HARBOR TO GET NEW POLICE CHIEF IN FEB.
- TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS KILL MORE PEOPLE IN 2016 THAN YEAR PRIOR
- MAN WANTED IN GUNFIRE INCIDENT GOES TO HOSPITAL WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS
- DRBA APPROVES NEW CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
- BRIDGETON AMONG CITIES WHO HAVE SEEN SALES TAX INCREASE
- MIDDLE TWP. BASKETBALL COURT NAMED AFTER TOM FERACO