LEGISLATION ASKS FOR TRUMP TO REJECT REDUCTION IN SUMMER FLOUNDER CATCH

The Senate approved a bill that would ask President Donald Trump to reject the reduction of summer flounder catch. Senator Jeff Van Drew sponsored the bill saying that the issue would have a drastic impact on fishing in New Jersey and the economy. On February 2, 2017 the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted to reduce summer flounder catch limits by implementing reductions between 28 percent and 32 percent along the New Jersey coast.
Top News
