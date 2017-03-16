Top News
98.7 The Coast
Thursday March 16th 2017 11:18 AM
You are at:»»LEGISLATION ADVANCING TO HALT EASING RULES ON HANDGUNS

LEGISLATION ADVANCING TO HALT EASING RULES ON HANDGUNS

0
By on Local News

Democrats in Trenton are advancing legislation that would prevent new regulations by the Christie administration to make it easier for people to carry handguns in the state. Legislation has moved forward this week and Senate President Steve Sweeney said that Christie was trying to go around the state legislator with recent moves.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


7 + = twelve