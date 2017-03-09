LAST WARM DAY BEFORE WEEK OF COLD WEATHER

Top News
It’s the last warm winter day at the shore before a blast of cold weather that will last the better part of the week.  The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to reach 60 degrees on Thursday, before rain and colder air moves in Friday.  The weekend will be partly sunny but cold with temperatures barely above freezing.  Cold weather sticks around next week with the chance of snow showers on at least two days.

