It’s the last warm winter day at the shore before a blast of cold weather that will last the better part of the week. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to reach 60 degrees on Thursday, before rain and colder air moves in Friday. The weekend will be partly sunny but cold with temperatures barely above freezing. Cold weather sticks around next week with the chance of snow showers on at least two days.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- LAST WARM DAY BEFORE WEEK OF COLD WEATHER
- WILDWOOD, OCEAN CITY GIRLS PLAY IN STATE SEMIFINALS TODAY
- SOUTH JERSEY MAN JAILED FOR TRYING TO RUN OVER ROOSTER
- AVALON DISCUSSES CRS MANAGER, AGREEMENT WITH STONE HARBOR
- FORMER ATTORNEY INVOLVED IN CREST CONDO SCAM GETS FOUR YEARS
- LOCKDOWN AT ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL, THREE STUDENTS CHARGED
- SEN. CORY BOOKER ATTEMPTING TO BLOCK PRESIDENT’S TRAVEL BAN
- AC POLICE SEEK HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECT RELATED TO CAR BURGLARIES
- MAN ARRESTED FOR DWI AND LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
- EHT POLICE GET TWO FOR STEALING