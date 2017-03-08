LARGE BEER DISTRIBUTOR SET FOR MASS LAYOFFS

A South Jersey beer distributor plans a large layoff. Warren Distributing Company is set to layoff 128 employees. A listing was posted on the website for the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The jobs are apparently coming out of the Blue Anchor location. There are also locations in Lawrenceville and Flanders. Warren Distributing’s website says they employ more than 270 individuals throughout the state.
