Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday January 4th 2017 05:13 PM
You are at:»»KMART STORES IN RIO GRANDE, PLEASANVILLE WILL CLOSE IN MARCH

KMART STORES IN RIO GRANDE, PLEASANVILLE WILL CLOSE IN MARCH

0
By on Local News, Middle Township, Pleasantville

So long, Kmart.  Kmart department stores in Rio Grande and Pleasantville will close their doors by the end of March.  The parent company for the stores announced that these two locations are on the chopping block as 78 Kmarts and 26 Sears stores are closing across the country.  Two other Kmarts in New Jersey will be closed, along with another in Lancaster, PA.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


− six = 2