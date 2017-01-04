So long, Kmart. Kmart department stores in Rio Grande and Pleasantville will close their doors by the end of March. The parent company for the stores announced that these two locations are on the chopping block as 78 Kmarts and 26 Sears stores are closing across the country. Two other Kmarts in New Jersey will be closed, along with another in Lancaster, PA.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- KMART STORES IN RIO GRANDE, PLEASANVILLE WILL CLOSE IN MARCH
- MONELL HAS HIS ARRAIGNMENT FROM HIS JAIL CELL
- RARE WHALE WASHES UP ALONG NEW JERSEY BEACHES
- LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TO DEVELOP EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
- FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY IN GALLOWAY
- WHELAN CONFIRMS HE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2017
- CHRISTIE SIGNS NEW LAW CREATING HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
- STONE HARBOR TO GET NEW POLICE CHIEF IN FEB.
- TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS KILL MORE PEOPLE IN 2016 THAN YEAR PRIOR
- MAN WANTED IN GUNFIRE INCIDENT GOES TO HOSPITAL WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS