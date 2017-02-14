Top News
Tuesday February 14th 2017
KKK FLIERS FOUND IN ANOTHER NJ TOWN

A third town has discovered fliers seeking enlistment for the Ku Klux Klan. CBS 3 reports that Moorsetown officials were informed that fliers were distributed in their town. This is similar to incidents that have taken place in Cinnaminson and Maple Shade. NJ.com reports that the fliers in Cinnaminson had an area code that wasn’t in the area.

