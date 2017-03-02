JUDGE: NO REASON TO HAVE NEW TRIAL FOR “BRIDGEGATE”

No new trial is coming for the two defendants who were convicted in the infamous “Bridgegate” trial. A judge rejected a request by attorneys for Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni to have a new trial in connection with the case. Both were convicted on charges they knew about the planned shutdown of traffic near the George Washington Bridge as political retaliation in behalf of Governor Christie.
