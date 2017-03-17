JCPENNEY TO CLOSE OVER 100 STORES, INCLUDING RIO GRANDE

Another store will be closing in our region. JCPenney announced that it is closing 138 locations across the country, including its store in Rio Grande. A number of large brick and mortar companies have announced locations closing over the past year. In Rio Grande alone, they have lost an Office Depot, and KMart is in the process of closing. Recently, HHGregg announced it was shuttering its location in Mays Landing. The stores have been hurt by online business among other factors. According to a release by the company, the liquidation process for many stores will begin April 17 and stores will close around June.

