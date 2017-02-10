Top News
98.7 The Coast
Friday February 10th 2017 07:24 PM
You are at:»»»INVESTIGATION: TROOPER DID NOTHING WRONG BYT SHOOTING WRONG MAN

INVESTIGATION: TROOPER DID NOTHING WRONG BYT SHOOTING WRONG MAN

0
By on Cumberland County, Local News

New Jersey State Police did nothing wrong when they shot a 76 year old man in Cumberland County last year.  An investigation revealed that troopers followed protocol when they shot Gerald Sykes who approached the troopers with a shotgun after he had been sleeping.  Police responded to Sykes’ home after a 911 call was misrouted and led police to the wrong address.  Sykes survived the shooting.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


4 − three =