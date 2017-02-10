INVESTIGATION: TROOPER DID NOTHING WRONG BYT SHOOTING WRONG MAN

New Jersey State Police did nothing wrong when they shot a 76 year old man in Cumberland County last year. An investigation revealed that troopers followed protocol when they shot Gerald Sykes who approached the troopers with a shotgun after he had been sleeping. Police responded to Sykes’ home after a 911 call was misrouted and led police to the wrong address. Sykes survived the shooting.
