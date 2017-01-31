INVESTIGATION ON-GOING INTO TRIPLE HOMICIDE

Three people were found dead inside of a home in North Jersey but there are no clues that authorities have released at this time. Two men and a woman were killed in Maplewood, Essex County over the weekend and were found during a wellness check on Sunday morning. The victims were identified as Michael Davis, of Maplewood, Roshana Kenilson, of Paterson, and Lance Fraser, of Newark. An investigation is on-going into the incident.

