INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO BIG FIRE IN SEA ISLE CITY

The investigation continues into the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes in Sea Isle City’s south end early Friday morning.  Fire crews from several towns were called to the scene of a house fire that spread to two adjoining homes.  One single family home and two duplexes were damaged; one fireman on the scene was treated for a minor injury.

