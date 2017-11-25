INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO BIG FIRE IN SEA ISLE CITY

The investigation continues into the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes in Sea Isle City’s south end early Friday morning. Fire crews from several towns were called to the scene of a house fire that spread to two adjoining homes. One single family home and two duplexes were damaged; one fireman on the scene was treated for a minor injury.
